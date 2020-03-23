Entertainment

Actress Tomi Odunsi Celebrates First Mother’s Day After Four Miscarriages

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Tomi Odunsi has taken to Instagram to celebrate her first mother’s day after suffering four miscarriages and losing her cousin to breast cancer.

Tomi Odunsi Fadina and her husband
Tomi Odunsi Fadina and her husband

The new mom couldn’t contain her joy as she shared a photo of herself with the words;

”Happy first Mother’s Day to ME!!! After 4 horrible miscarriage experience and losing my beloved cousin Funmi to cancer, God restored me in every way.

HE came into my life unexpectedly mysteriously and my world is filled with so much joy.
In my few weeks of being a NEW Mum, it’s been very interesting and yet amazing, all worth it.

To all who have experienced loss, God will restore YOU!

Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers in every capacity of mothering. You are a HERO!”

Read Also: Davido Filmed Playing With Chioma While Observing Social Distancing (Video)

See the full post below:

 

Odunsi’s post
Odunsi’s post

