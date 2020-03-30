National News

Adenuga Donates N1.5bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Mike Adenuga, billionaire business mogul and chairman of Globacom has made a N1.5 billion donation towards the fight against the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to Adenuga, N1 billion will be given to the federal government and N500 million to the Lagos state government.

Announcing the N500 million donation in a letter to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, which he made through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, he said: “We shall in addition to this contribution actively continue our ongoing efforts to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of such essential items as Sanitizers, Masks, Test kits, Ventilators, PPEs and other necessary requirements.”

Read Also: COVID-19: NCDC Tracing Over 6000 People That Have Had Contact With 111 Infected Patients

In his letter to Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, Adenuga wrote: “Given its broad scope and focused thrust, we are convinced that effective execution of the well-articulated objectives of the coalition is certain to yield the type of very positive results that will stand the country in good stead in the ongoing battle to checkmate the malignant COVID-19 virus.

“We are towards this end pleased to attach a bank cheque in the sum of One Billion Naira (N1, 000, 000, 000) as our modest initial contribution to the success of this welcome initiative.”

 

