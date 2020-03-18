AGN Appoints Ned Nwoko As Chairman Of Patrons Board

Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of National Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Recall that the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas came under attack for appointing Senator Elisha Abbo as patron of the AGN.

Emeka Rollas, has taken to his Instagram page to announce Prince Ned Nwoko, billionaire businessman and husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels as the new chairman of the guild.

See his post below: