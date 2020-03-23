Trending

Aisha Buhai Calls For Total Lockdown To Control Covid-19

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has advised that the country be put on a total lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Monday, the first lady said though it was a good move to shutdown school but it would be better if parents were also made to stay at home.

Read Also: Breaking: Nigeria Records First Death From Coronavirus

She said: “It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home.”

 

