Aisha Buhari Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has taken to her official Twitter handle to react to the shocking news that the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for coronavirus.

Reacting to the news, Mrs Buhari wished the son a quick recovery.

Read Also: Timi Dakolo Reacts As Pastor Says Coronavirus Is A Fallacy (Video)

Only a few days ago, Aisha announced that her daughter has self-isolated over fear of coronavirus after returning back into the country from the UK.

She wrote:

“Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that I extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin.”