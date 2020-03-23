Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

The President, after pressure from Nigerians and the legislature since the outbreak of coronavirus, addressed the nation.

However, Yesufu, a popular critic of President Buhari-led government was not pleased with the message passed by the president in his advice.

She questioned the ability of President Buhari to govern the nation, as she also queried the reason the President didn’t change service chiefs despite the calls for their sacking.

See her tweets below:

First of all a disaster is at the villa who doesn't know he is President nor what Presidency is all about. That is like having two different epidemic at the same time.

Nigeria is at it's vulnerable state and needs responsible and responsive leadership! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 23, 2020

A man who doesn't seem to know that he is President and thinks he is working with the Ministry of health is a disaster and can Nigeria afford such disaster at this very critical time of pandemic and possible global recession? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 23, 2020

From the bewildered way Buhari read what was given to him does he look like he knows we are even in the year 2020? Does he loo like someone that has his wits around him and on top of the affairs of the Nation? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 23, 2020

So if Buhari @MBuhari is working with the Ministry of health, is he also working with the Service Chiefs? Is that why he did not know that he can sack them? Is that why he doesn't know that they are due for retirement?

All you demands for their sack fell on deaf ears literally! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) March 23, 2020