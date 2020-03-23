National News

Aisha Yesufu Blasts Buhari Over Public Address On Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

The President, after pressure from Nigerians and the legislature since the outbreak of coronavirus, addressed the nation.

However, Yesufu, a popular critic of President Buhari-led government was not pleased with the message passed by the president in his advice.

She questioned the ability of President Buhari to govern the nation, as she also queried the reason the President didn’t change service chiefs despite the calls for their sacking.

See her tweets below:

