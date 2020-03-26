Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

The governor also ordered that Ibom Air should suspend all flights.

He also directed that government employees should stay away from their offices for a period of one week while the government monitors the situation.

Udom’s action is coming less than a day after the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Akwa Ibom chapter criticized the State Government for not taking action to prevent the deadly virus from entering the state.