Akwa Ibom Announces Closure Of Its Borders; Asks Workers To Stay At Home

By Olayemi Oladotun

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has ordered the closure of all borders (land, air and waterways) leading into the State as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

The governor also ordered that Ibom Air should suspend all flights.

He also directed that government employees should stay away from their offices for a period of one week while the government monitors the situation.

Udom’s action is coming less than a day after the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Akwa Ibom chapter criticized the State Government for not taking action to prevent the deadly virus from entering the state.

