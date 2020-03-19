Metro News

Akwa Ibom Corps Member Dies While Sleeping

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAF Suspends CHAN 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved the Championship of African Nations, CHAN 2020 to 2021 amidst increasing...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Politicians Should Be Made To Spend A Day Or Two In Prisons: Suswan

The former governor of Benue state,  Suswan has stated that politicians need to spend at least a day in...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NFF Suspends Football Activities For Four Weeks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the suspension of all football activities in the country as a preventive...
Read more
Michael Isaac

A corps member serving in Akwa Ibom state reportedly died in her sleep at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, on Sunday, March 15.

Mrs. Queen Uba Eziuche, a Batch B member with a call-up number: NYSC/ISU/2020/0562, reportedly went to sleep after the regular morning exercise and she didn’t wake up.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Julius Amusan, who confirmed her death on Wednesday, said she died from an ailment suspected to be a terminal disease.

READ ALSO – NYSC Releases N26m To Replace Corp Member’s Amputated Limbs

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, lamented the death of the youth corps member. In a condolence message to the deceased’s family and the Director-General of the  NYSC, the governor expressed shock over Eziuche’s death.

Governor Emmanuel said: “The sudden exit of  Mrs. Queen Eziuche has deprived Akwa Ibom State of the contribution she would have made in expanding the layers of our common humanity and also service to her fatherland.”

Previous articleCoronavirus Is Not ‘Chinese Virus’ – Karrueche Tran Corrects President Trump
Next article‘Elisha Abbo Is God Sent To Actors Guild’ – Nollywood Actor Replies Kate Henshaw
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

GTBank Launches Beta Health Expands Access To Health Insurance For Low-Income Nigerians

Metro News Victor - 0
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access to health insurance for...
Read more

EFCC Arrests 12 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.The suspects are Babatunde...
Read more

Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman In Niger

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Niger State Police Command, last week, paraded a suspect, identified as Saidu Iliya, for kidnapping and raping one Rakiya Sani.The command’s spokesman, ASP...
Read more

How I Mistakenly Raped My Neighbour’s 4-Year-Old Daughter – Suspect

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
The Plateau state police command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect named Issac Boniface who confessed to raping the 4-year-old daughter of his co-tenant.According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -