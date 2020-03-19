Akwa Ibom Corps Member Dies While Sleeping

A corps member serving in Akwa Ibom state reportedly died in her sleep at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, on Sunday, March 15.

Mrs. Queen Uba Eziuche, a Batch B member with a call-up number: NYSC/ISU/2020/0562, reportedly went to sleep after the regular morning exercise and she didn’t wake up.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Julius Amusan, who confirmed her death on Wednesday, said she died from an ailment suspected to be a terminal disease.

READ ALSO – NYSC Releases N26m To Replace Corp Member’s Amputated Limbs

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, lamented the death of the youth corps member. In a condolence message to the deceased’s family and the Director-General of the NYSC, the governor expressed shock over Eziuche’s death.

Governor Emmanuel said: “The sudden exit of Mrs. Queen Eziuche has deprived Akwa Ibom State of the contribution she would have made in expanding the layers of our common humanity and also service to her fatherland.”