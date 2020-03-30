LifestyleHealth and Food

Alakija Donates N1bn To Help Fight COVID-19

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The Alakija’s have become the latest family to donate towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

This was made known by Folorunsho Alakija via a tweet on behalf of her family.

In the tweet, she revealed that her family would be donating the sum of one billion naira towards the cause through their company, Famfa oil limited.

Read AlsoHow Dangote, Mike Adenuga And Alakija Fared in The List Of World’s Black Billionaires Of 2019

She further gave a breakdown of how the money would be utilized in the statement.

She wrote:

Mr. and Mrs. Modupe and Folorunso Alakija through @FamfaOilLimited Pledge N1 Billion Naira to Support Nigeria’s Fight Against COVID-19

