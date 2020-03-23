Entertainment

All These Love Songs, No Relationship, I Go Soon Dey Rap – Peruzzi

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi has lamented that despite the number of love songs he sang, he does not have a single relationship.

While we find that hard to believe, the DMW record act stated that he would soon ditch love songs for rap songs.

Read Also: I Couldn’t Shake Mayorkun At Airport Because Of Coronavirus: Peruzzi

He made this known in a post on his official social media page on Monday, 23rd March.

He wrote:

“All these love songs, No relationships. I Go soon dey rap.”

