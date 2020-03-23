All These Love Songs, No Relationship, I Go Soon Dey Rap – Peruzzi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh also known as Peruzzi has lamented that despite the number of love songs he sang, he does not have a single relationship.

While we find that hard to believe, the DMW record act stated that he would soon ditch love songs for rap songs.

Read Also: I Couldn’t Shake Mayorkun At Airport Because Of Coronavirus: Peruzzi

He made this known in a post on his official social media page on Monday, 23rd March.

He wrote:

“All these love songs, No relationships. I Go soon dey rap.”