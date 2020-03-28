Entertainment

American Comedian, Luenell Bans Daughter From Coming To Her House

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

American Comedienne, Luenell has revealed that she banned her daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, from her house after the later refused to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

The 61-year-old shared this on her IG page writing;

Read Also: NCDC Records 11 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

“It pains me…breaks my gam [sic] heart but I have made the decision to ban my daughter from home,” wrote Luenell.” These kids are not taking the seriousness of the handwashing and s*** seriously. I love my baby but this shit is scary and I’m not f****g around. Laughing in my face and thinking I’m overreacting has convinced me to shut everybody down except one person. I want to live. I’m sorry but…bye”

Luenell went on to share more details and told her followers that she took the drastic decision to protect not only herself but her husband who suffers from COPD.

“I have to make the best decision for me and my husband who is Already suffering from COPD. I’m sure most of the millennials think we are dramatic and overreacting because they’re not as “woke” as they think they are Why am I sharing this publicly? Because maybe some of You might want to think of the activities of Your children outside of your house these days as well. The millennials are not listening and not taking proper precautions. This is our LIVES we are talking about people especially if you are in a certain age category. I’m bummed but it is what it is.
#fukthesekids ?”

