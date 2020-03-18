AMVCA: Monica Friday Replies Zubby Michael Over Tribalistic Comment (Video)

Nollywood actress, Monica Friday has taken a swipe at actor and colleague, Zubby Michael after he tagged the organizers of the AMVCA tribalist.

According to Zubby, the organizers of the award show are Yorubas and failed to acknowledge the real heroes of Nollywood.

Reacting to his claims, the actress pointed out that if he were not satisfied with the way the award is done, he should go and set up his own.

READ ALSO – Producers Asked Me To Sleep With Them For Roles – Monica Friday

The actress went further to advise actors to stick to their craft as she pointed out that they are stars with or without an award.

Watch The Video Here: