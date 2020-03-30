Metro News

Anambra Government Announces Closure Of Niger Bridge

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has ordered the closure of the state borders in a bid to curb...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

A Tokyo-bound plane has crashed while taking off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines capital city of...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 111

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported fourteen new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Read more
Michael Isaac

The Anambra State government has announced the closure of the Niger Bridge in Onitsha, to discourage vehicles from queuing up on the bridge.

The announcement was made on Sunday evening in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Solo Chukwulobelu.

However, Only vehicles transporting food items and medicines will be allowed passage.

READ ALSO – Nigerians React As Anambra State First Lady Donates To The Helpless In US

The statement reads: “This is to notify Ndi Anambra and motorists in the state, and those wishing to pass through Anambra state that the Government of Delta state has announced the closure of all its land borders with effect from Sunday, 29th of March 2020.

The government of Anambra state is also announcing the closure of the Onitsha Head bridge with immediate effect to discourage vehicles queuing up on the bridge. The security agencies are hereby directed to enforce this.

Motorists are advised not to travel through the Niger Bridge Head, Onitsha to avoid putting pressure on the bridge. Motorists will not be able to drive into Delta state as a result of the border closure order in place.

Only vehicles transporting food items and medicines will be allowed passage.

The government of Anambra state hereby reiterates its earlier directive for people to stay at home and observe strictly the coronavirus advisory and directives earlier issued.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Yobe Governement Closes Borders
Next articleCoronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: 90 Arrested For Setting Police Station Ablaze In Katsina

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
The Katsina State Police Command has arrested 90 persons for allegedly setting ablaze Kusada Divisional Police Station over suspension of Friday congregational prayer by...
Read more

Four Bridegrooms Arrested For Going Against Restriction Order In Kaduna

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Four bridegrooms have been arrested by the Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna state Vigilante Service (KadVS) for violating a lockdown order instituted by the Kaduna...
Read more

Police Arrest School Proprietor For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Student

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Liberation College, in Trikania, Kaduna for allegedly raping a female pupil of his school.The...
Read more

Angry Youths Burn Down Police Station In Katsina

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Some protesting youth in Kusada, Katsina State, have burnt down a Police station as well as seven cars, two motorcycles, and a generator, TheNation...
Read more
- Advertisement -