Angry Mob Attack SARS Operatives After Knocking Down Boy (Video)

An unidentified SARS operative was attacked by some angry mob in Agege, Lagos State.

In a video obtained from the internet, it was gathered that the SARS operatives were chasing a suspected internet fraudster when they knocked down a little boy causing him to sustain some degree of injuries.

It was also gathered that the boy had broken his legs badly, which aggravated the locals.

READ ALSO – Shehu Sani Condemns Killing Of Remo Star Assistant Captain By SARS Operatives

The angry mob were seen beating and harassing the operatives as some other people tried to calm the situation.

Watch The Video Here: