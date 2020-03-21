Entertainment

Anita Joseph Reveals Birthday Plans For Her Husband

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: FG Bars International Flight From Lagos, Abuja

Following the pandemic of coronavirus, the federal government of Nigeria has taken more steps in preventing the spread of...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: NRC Shuts Down Train Services Nationwide

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a shut down on all passenger train services with effect from Monday.Read...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Oyo And Imo Shut Down Schools

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the closure of all schools in the state as preventive measure...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING!!! Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, including in the federal capital territory, Abuja, according to latest report.Osagie...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Anita Joseph and MC Fish
Anita Joseph and MC Fish

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has taken to social media to share her plans on how she will be celebrating her husband MC Fish on his birthday.

According to the actress, her husband will be turning a year older and she plans on celebrating him in their bedroom.

Read Also: Real Reason I Married My Husband – Anita Joseph

It’s Pappy’s birthday on Sunday 22nd March !!
So @realmcfish no partee after parteee Dear HUSBAND 🙆‍♂️
Let’s parterre after at home okoso way you know 😁
Thank you @willscakesandmore I see you !!”

Anita and her man tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony a few weeks ago.

 

Previous articleEmeka Ike’s Wife Showers Encomium On Him To Mark His 53rd Birthday
Next articleActress Lola Margaret Releases Stunning New Images To Celebrate Birthday
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Lola Margaret Releases Stunning New Images To Celebrate Birthday

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Lola Magarate is a year older.The actress turns a year older today and has since taken to social media to share stunning...
Read more

Emeka Ike’s Wife Showers Encomium On Him To Mark His 53rd Birthday

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer has taken to her Instagram page to shower him with sweet words as he turned 53 on...
Read more

Tiwa Savage Teaches Sex Education On Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage spent her Saturday afternoon teaching her numerous fans and followers on Instagram about sex education.The actress threw caution to...
Read more

Prophet Odumeje Sprays Money On People In Enugu Mall (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje was recently filmed spraying money in a mall situated in Enugu state.The Anambra cleric could be seen...
Read more
- Advertisement -