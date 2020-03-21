Anita Joseph Reveals Birthday Plans For Her Husband

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has taken to social media to share her plans on how she will be celebrating her husband MC Fish on his birthday.

According to the actress, her husband will be turning a year older and she plans on celebrating him in their bedroom.

”It’s Pappy’s birthday on Sunday 22nd March !!

So @realmcfish no partee after parteee Dear HUSBAND 🙆‍♂️

Let’s parterre after at home okoso way you know 😁

Thank you @willscakesandmore I see you !!”

Anita and her man tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony a few weeks ago.