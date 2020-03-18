APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the Party was only formed for the purpose of taking over power.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle in response to Hope Uzodinma, Imo state governor claim that the peoples democratic party plotted the attempted removal of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of APC.

He wrote:

I read that Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the PDP conspired to plot the attempted removal of APC National Chairman. That is an unfortunate lie.

It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation. Hope Uzodinma was an APC agent while he was in PDP. That was why APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, but they failed.

APC does not mean well for Nigeria. It is a party of strange bedfellows merely formed to take over power.

“If Senator Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP , we will tell the world about him.

That he fraudulently took the mandate of PDP does not mean that PDP is weak. Hope Uzodinma lacks the capacity to discuss the PDP.

“We must protect the Judiciary to do its work. But the Judiciary should protect itself. APC has destroyed the Judiciary.

