Politics

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the Party was only formed for the purpose of taking over power.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle in response to Hope Uzodinma, Imo state governor claim that the peoples democratic party plotted the attempted removal of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of APC.

He wrote:

I read that Senator Hope Uzodinma said that the PDP conspired to plot the attempted removal of APC National Chairman. That is an unfortunate lie.

It is unfortunate that Senator Hope Uzodinma will have the temerity to make that false allegation. Hope Uzodinma was an APC agent while he was in PDP. That was why APC used him as an agent to support Ali Modu Sheriff, but they failed.

APC does not mean well for Nigeria. It is a party of strange bedfellows merely formed to take over power.

“If Senator Uzodinma dares to make such false comments again about the PDP , we will tell the world about him.

That he fraudulently took the mandate of PDP does not mean that PDP is weak. Hope Uzodinma lacks the capacity to discuss the PDP.

“We must protect the Judiciary to do its work. But the Judiciary should protect itself. APC has destroyed the Judiciary.

Previous articleNever Date Girl Dumped By A Yahoo Boy — Rapper Erigga
Next articleCoronavirus: Burna Boy Sympathizes With Idris Elba
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Buhari, Diri Meet In Presidential Villa

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri has met with president Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja for the first time since he became governor.Speaking...
Read more

Former Ekiti Governor, Segun Oni Moves To Dump APC

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni has announced that he is set to dump the ruling All Progressive Congress to return back to...
Read more

Igbo Presidency Not Possible – Nnamdi Kanu

Politics Olayemi Oladotun - 1
The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has stated that Igbo presidency is a non feasible venture.Speaking in a Radio...
Read more

Appeal Court Fails To Sit Over Oshiomhole’s Suspension

Politics Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Court of Appeal in Abuja suspended the hearing of the case of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole,...
Read more
- Advertisement -