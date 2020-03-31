Arsenal Superstar, Mesut Ozil And Wife Welcome Their First Child

Arsenal superstar, Mesut Ozil and his wife, Amine Ozil have welcomed their first child together amid the ravaging coronavirus.

The German footballer announced the birth of his child via Twitter on Monday by posting an adorable photo of him and his wife.

In the photo, the couple could be seen posing with their baby girl, Eda.

The footballer captioned the photo;

“Thank God our daughter “Eda” was born healthy. God willing us to be a good son to his environment and all humanity.”

See the post below: