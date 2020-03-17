Atiku Calls On FG To Reduce Fuel Price

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government of Nigeria to reduce the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) following the now-viral news that the landing cost of the essential commodity has dropped significantly.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he advised the federal government not to absorb the savings made from the drop in price but make it reflect in the price of PMS.

He wrote: “Furthermore, as the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reduced significantly, it is strongly recommended that the government should not absorb the savings.

“…but should pass it on to the Nigerian people by way of reducing the pump price of PMS to reflect the current prevailing market costs.”

