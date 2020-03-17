National News

Atiku Calls On FG To Reduce Fuel Price

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers

The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.This...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government of Nigeria to reduce the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) following the now-viral news that the landing cost of the essential commodity has dropped significantly.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: Restrict Flights From Countries With Prevalent Cases, Atiku Tells FG

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he advised the federal government not to absorb the savings made from the drop in price but make it reflect in the price of PMS.

He wrote: “Furthermore, as the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reduced significantly, it is strongly recommended that the government should not absorb the savings.

“…but should pass it on to the Nigerian people by way of reducing the pump price of PMS to reflect the current prevailing market costs.”

 

Previous articleFani-Kayode Laments Over FG’s Refusal To Close Borders
Next articleCoronavirus: Close The Border Now, Singer, Simi Tells FG
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.This was part of the communique...
Read more

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

National News Michael Isaac - 1
President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol from N145 to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in...
Read more

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing three cases.With the development, Nigeria...
Read more
- Advertisement -