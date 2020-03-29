Atiku Celebrates Tinubu At 68

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Speaking in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he prayed for more health and strength for the quintessential political guru.

He wrote:

“On behalf of my family, I wish you, @AsiwajuTinubu, a happy 68th birthday. I also pray many more years for you, in good health and strength. Best wishes. -AA https://t.co/8IvcKsxMS5.”