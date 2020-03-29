Lifestyle

Atiku Celebrates Tinubu At 68

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Immigration Boss, Muhammed Babandede Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir-El Rufai announced that he has tested positive for...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ogun Closes Borders; Bans Interstate Travels For 2 Weeks

The Ogun State Government has announced the closure of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Benin.Enforcement of...
Read more
Special ReportsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Nigerians Adjusting To Ban On Social, Religious Gathering

To contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, the State Government ordered civil servants from level 1-12 to...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 29th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Benue State...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Hammed Tinubu on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Read AlsoTinubu, El-Rufa’i’s Ambition For 2023 Will Not Destabilize APC- Yobe Governor

Speaking in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, he prayed for more health and strength for the quintessential political guru.

He wrote:

“On behalf of my family, I wish you, @AsiwajuTinubu, a happy 68th birthday. I also pray many more years for you, in good health and strength. Best wishes. -AA https://t.co/8IvcKsxMS5.”

Previous articleCoronavirus: Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Religious Gatherings, Social Distancing
Next articleStay Safe, Stay At Home, Yvonne Jegede Tells Fans
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ben Murray Bruce Buries Late Wife, Evelyn Amid Tears (Photos)

Lifestyle Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The former member representing Bayelsa west senatorial district in the national assembly, Ben Murray Bruce has announced that he has finally buried his late...
Read more

The Rate Of Divorce In Nigeria

Lifestyle Victor - 0
Nigeria is not excluded where annulment of marriages is concerned, and, in most cases, divorce is determined by a court of law after a...
Read more

Lady Recounts How She Revealed Her Sexuality In A Saloon

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
A Nigerian lady, @ojochideobd took to microblogging platform, Twitter to recount an experience she had while making her hair in a saloon.The lady said...
Read more

Hypo Bleach Slashes Price To Encourage Safer Environment Against Covid-19

Lifestyle Victor - 0
Following real time updates and social  advice from NCDC and Lagos state ministry of health to observe self-isolation and hygiene precautions to curtail the...
Read more
- Advertisement -