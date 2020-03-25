National News

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

By Verity Awala

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Read more
News FeedVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles...
Read more
Verity Awala

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.

Atiku made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday.

According to Atiku, the donation will be made by Priam Group on his behalf as part of the stimulus package the federal government should create for Nigerians.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

He said: “I commend all individuals and corporate organisations who have one way or the other provided some form of relief for the Nigerian people. I further call on more corporations and individuals with capacity, to assist the public in these trying times.

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package.”

Previous articleLagos Disinfects Bustops, International Airport, Motorparks (Video)
Next articleHow Abba Kyari’s ‘Busy Body’ Got Him Coronavirus: Omokri
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

National News Verity Awala - 0
Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on a partial lockdown.The presidential aide...
Read more

COVID-19: Wike Shuts All Rivers Air, Land, Sea Borders Indefinitely

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike has announced the total lock down of the state following move by a coronavirus infected person to sneak into...
Read more

Coronavirus: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki Goes Into Self-Isolation

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reportedly gone into self-isolation as a preventive measure against spreading Coronavirus.This is coming following his close contact...
Read more

Governor Fayemi Goes Self-Isolates; Takes Coronavirus Test

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said that he has gone into self-isolation after he came in contact with two persons infected with...
Read more
- Advertisement -