Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.

Atiku made the announcement in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday.

According to Atiku, the donation will be made by Priam Group on his behalf as part of the stimulus package the federal government should create for Nigerians.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Test Result Of Atiku’s Daughter-In-Law, Grandchildren Released

He said: “I commend all individuals and corporate organisations who have one way or the other provided some form of relief for the Nigerian people. I further call on more corporations and individuals with capacity, to assist the public in these trying times.

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package.”