Atiku Reacts As Massive Explosion Rocks Akure

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday by calling on relevant authorities to quickly unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate incident to reassure the citizens of their safety.

Atiku made this call via a statement he released on his official Twitter handle shortly after the incident.

“I am as concerned as residents of Akure, Ondo State following the explosion of today. It’s my hope that relevant government agencies working with security agencies will quickly get to the bottom of what happened to reassure the citizens of the safety of their lives & property.-AA”