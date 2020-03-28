Trending

Atiku Reacts As Massive Explosion Rocks Akure

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

COVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus disease was first detected, is slowly reopening after two months of lockdown.The...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Consult Native Doctors For Solution’ – Enugu Monarch Tells FG

The traditional ruler of Owerre Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area,  Enugu State, Igwe Emeka Ugwu has asked the Nigerian...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

Nigeria's minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the 43 ministers of the nation have forfeited 50...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Moves To Evacuate Citizens In Nigeria

The US government has revealed plans to evacuate its citizens in Nigeria despite airport closures due to the coronavirus...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: All 51 Italian Doctors Who Tested Positive, Dead

The Italian Association of Doctors have confirmed the death of 51 doctors who all died after testing positive for...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the explosion that rocked Akure, Ondo state capital on Saturday by calling on relevant authorities to quickly unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate incident to reassure the citizens of their safety.

Atiku made this call via a statement he released on his official Twitter handle shortly after the incident.

Read AlsoCovid-19: Burna Boy Speaks On The Plights Of Average Nigerians As The Nation Locks Down

“I am as concerned as residents of Akure, Ondo State following the explosion of today. It’s my hope that relevant government agencies working with security agencies will quickly get to the bottom of what happened to reassure the citizens of the safety of their lives & property.-AA”

Previous articleCOVID-19: Wuhan City In China Re-Opens After Two-Month Lockdown
Next articleBan On Public Gathering: Enforcement Team Shut Down Wedding In Abuja
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

The Rate Of Divorce In Nigeria

Lifestyle Victor - 0
Nigeria is not excluded where annulment of marriages is concerned, and, in most cases, divorce is determined by a court of law after a...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reacts As Otedola Donates N1bn For Fight Against Coronavirus

Trending Valerie Oke - 1
Controversial on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has pledged a cash donation of N1 billion towards the...
Read more

COVID-19: Shehu Sani Urges Immigration Service To Intensify Efforts In Contact Tracing

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service to intensify its efforts in the tracing of people who just returned...
Read more

Lead Or Leave: Reno Omokri Challenges President Buhari

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Reno Omokri has taken to his Twitter handle to call out President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on his health status.Since the report that...
Read more
- Advertisement -