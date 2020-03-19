AY Makun Presents Car Gift To Nigerian Man With Cerebral Palsy (Video)

Popular Nigerian Comedian, AY Makun recently gifted a Nigerian man with Cerebral Palsy, Anthony Kupe a car to celebrate his birthday.

The comedian disclosed this on his Instagram page by sharing an emotional video with the caption;

“Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It’s caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth.

We just want to thank God for the life of our SPECIAL friend @kupe9ja who is currently surviving the situation, and also doing everything possible to let the world know that there is ability in disability.

As part of his graduation gift/support for his recently launched foundation, here is token fromPals_auto_sales

and my very self. This will be coming with a driver to help him do his running around.

Kindly, encourage someone with disability around you today.. GOD BLESS YOU“

Watch the video below: