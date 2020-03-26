National News

Ban On Large Gatherings: Northern Youths Call For Oyedepo’s Arrest

By Temitope Alabi

Ban On Large Gatherings: Northern Youths Call For Oyedepo’s Arrest

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has called for the arrest of David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith...
COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has called for the arrest of David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

AYCF national president, Yerima Shettima, via a statement on Wednesday, said Oyedepo is still walking free, despite flouting the federal and state governments’ ban on large gatherings, over the Coronavirus outbreak.

The statement reads thus;

Read Also: COVID-19: Oyedepo Holds Church Service, Says ‘Plague Cannot Stop Us’

“Pastor Oyedepo has openly shown not only his disdain for the rule of law but also the value of human life. He has chosen to endanger the lives of many of his innocent followers by deliberately refusing to be guided in face ofthis global pandemic

“We therefore challenge Pastor Oyedepo to tell us if he did not take advantage of his closeness to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in this flagrant disobedience to Nigerian laws and the United Nation’s Charter on the safety of human lives.

“He owes this nation full explanation for being the only Nigerian to indulge in creating a gathering of the Ibadan Canaan magnitude, when the restriction of movement is respected all over world because of the current pandemic.

“We therefore share the view of all prominent Nigerians that this Pastor should be promptly arrested for endangering the lives of innocent Nigerians, recklessly using religion as a cover.

“We hope the Nigerian security agencies will swing into action so that the prompt arrest of this callous clergyman would serve as a deterrent to others”, it read.

AYCF insisted that no Nigerian, regardless of social standing, should get away with endangering anyone’s life, using religion as a “smokescreen for achieving dangerous goals.”

 

