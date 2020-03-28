LifestyleHealth and FoodMetro News

Ban On Public Gathering: Enforcement Team Shut Down Wedding In Abuja

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The FCT administration made this known via its Twitter handle, adding that government will not be easy on offenders who flout orders.

“The FCT Enforcement Team which includes security & law enforcement agents has shut down a wedding ceremony happening at Wuse Zone 6,” the tweet read.

“NOTE: The FCTA will not tolerate any kind of gathering as we continue to urge residents to abide strictly by the laid down guidelines.”

The FCT has 14 out of the 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

