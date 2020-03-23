Banky W Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington also known as Banky W has joined the rest of Nigerians in reacting to the news that son of former president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for coronavirus.

Read Also: Timi Dakolo Reacts As Pastor Says Coronavirus Is A Fallacy (Video)

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he prayer for his speedy recovery before going on to appreciate the popular politician for his openness.

Banky W wrote:

W”e pray for his speedy recovery by God’s grace. Thank you for your openness. People need to know that it is a viral infection and not necessarily a death sentence. May God heal our land and keep us all.”