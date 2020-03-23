Banky W Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington also known as Banky W has joined the rest of Nigerians in reacting to the news that son of former president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for coronavirus.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he prayer for his speedy recovery before going on to appreciate the popular politician for his openness.
Banky W wrote:
W”e pray for his speedy recovery by God’s grace. Thank you for your openness. People need to know that it is a viral infection and not necessarily a death sentence. May God heal our land and keep us all.”
— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) March 23, 2020