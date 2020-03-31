LifestyleHealth and Food

Bauchi Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

By Valerie Oke

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it has confirmed a third positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the state.

This was made known by the state Deputy Governor and Chairman, Bauchi state Task Force Response Committee, Senator Baba Tela, at Bayara General Hospital, Bauchi while addressing updating newsmen on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

According to him, out of 23 samples brought from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today, one 55-year-old person has been confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

He revealed also that the patient has been isolated, as treatment has begun immediately.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed had tested positive to the virus earlier.

