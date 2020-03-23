Bauchi Governor Goes Into Isolation Having Met With Atiku’s Son

Bauchi state government has released an official statement informing the general public that the state governor, Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation after meeting and exchanging handshakes with Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive for coronavirus.

This was made public via a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media, Muhktar Gidado.

Statement below:

“So far the governor has not exhibited any symptoms but based on recommendations of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, he has decided to isolate himself in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease. Blood samples of the governor and his entourage have been taken for clinical tests.

“Consequently, all official appointments have been cancelled. Any inconvenience caused by this development is highly regretted.”