Metro News

Bauchi Governor Goes Into Isolation Having Met With Atiku’s Son

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency, as the cases...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Niger State On Total Lockdown

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, has declared a curfew in the state following the coronavirus outbreak in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Some Lawmakers Refusing Screening At Airports – Presidency

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the leadership of the national assembly...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Disregard Messages Being Circulated On WhatsApp – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged Nigerians to disregard any information circulating on WhatsApp  regarding the Coronavirus...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Just In: ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike.The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, made this...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed

Bauchi state government has released an official statement informing the general public that the state governor, Bala Mohammed has gone into self-isolation after meeting and exchanging handshakes with Atiku Abubakar’s son who tested positive for coronavirus.

Read AlsoAisha Buhari Reacts As Atiku’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

This was made public via a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media, Muhktar Gidado.

Statement below:

“So far the governor has not exhibited any symptoms but based on recommendations of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, he has decided to isolate himself in order to avoid the risk of spreading the disease. Blood samples of the governor and his entourage have been taken for clinical tests.

“Consequently, all official appointments have been cancelled. Any inconvenience caused by this development is highly regretted.”

Previous articleNCDC Reacts To Claims Of Negligence In Handling Man Who Died From Coronavirus
Next articleDeclare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus- Femi Falana Tells Buhari
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Man Arrested For Killing Wife’s Lover In Ogun (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Ogun State police command has arrested a Habeed Kasali for allegedly killing a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife...
Read more

COVID-19: Lagos Bans Standing On BRT Buses, Sets New Rules On Public Transportation

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Lagos state commissioner for transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde has stated that a ban has been imposed on passengers standing on public buses as...
Read more

Catholic Priest Slumps, Dies During Mass In Rivers

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
Tragedy struck on Sunday during a service at St Helen Catholic Church, Ogbogoro in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State when a Catholic...
Read more

‘I Made Up My Mind 10 Years Ago To Disgrace Her’ – Says Man Who Walked Out On Bride

Metro News Verity Awala - 1
A bride, Judithcollapsed during her wedding at the God’s Glory Ministry in Jos, when Rufus Aplang, the groom reportedly walked out on her.Judith, it...
Read more
- Advertisement -