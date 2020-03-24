National News

Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus.

This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, via a media statement on Tuesday.

The governor earlier said he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Read AlsoBuhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Buhari Negative

His test result has since sparked outrage among notable Nigerian governors who are said to have met with him during the governor’s forum which held recently.

