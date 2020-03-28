Ben Murray Bruce Buries Late Wife, Evelyn Amid Tears (Photos)

The former member representing Bayelsa west senatorial district in the national assembly, Ben Murray Bruce has announced that he has finally buried his late wife, Everlyn who died from cancer some days ago.

Making the announcement via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, he called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue supporting his family with prayers as they pull through the difficult period.

He wrote:

“We are made from earth, and we return to earth. “

Today, we buried my beautiful wife, and mum to our beautiful children and grandchildren, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Please continue to keep our family in your prayers.