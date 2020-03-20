BBC News Pidgin

Ben Murray-Bruce lose im wife of 41 years to cancer as im ask kontri pipo for prayers

By BBC News Pidgin

BBC News Pidgin

Former Nigerian lawmaker Ben Murray-Bruce don lose im wife to cancer as condolence message don dey enta from ogbonge pipo for di kontri.

Inside tweet wey di one-time Senator from Bayelsa put ontop im social media account, e tok about how im go miss im wife Evelyn of over four decades.

“My spirit don break…. She be my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer dey real, but e no suppose be death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment na di important tins wey go make pesin survive. I miss her so so much. My spirit don break,” Oga Murray-bruce bin tweet on di morning of 20 March.

Former Vice-Presido of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar tweet im condolences to di bereaved family.

As part of di message im post, Oga Murray-Bruce say dia pikin too dey feel di loss well-well but say im need to dey strong for dem.

Di oga of Silverbird Entertainment also ask kontri pipo to put dem for prayer and say of im wife: “Like di sun, my wife bin dey like blessing and she affect everybody wey she meet”.

