Beverly Naya Queries Calls For Lockdown Of Nigeria Over Coronavirus

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has reacted to the calls for total lockdown of the country over the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was after the Director of Public Policy Initiative at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Amara Nwankpa, advised the Federal Government to declare that people should work from home.

The actress queried how low-income earners will survive if the Federal Government should declare that people should work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The actress expressed that the government should look for ways to help these set of Nigerians.

