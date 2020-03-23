Trending

Beverly Naya Queries Calls For Lockdown Of Nigeria Over Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has reacted to the calls for total lockdown of the country over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Beverly Naya
Beverly Naya

This was after the Director of Public Policy Initiative at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Amara Nwankpa, advised the Federal Government to declare that people should work from home.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Nollywood Actress Beverly Naya Raises Alarm

The actress queried how low-income earners will survive if the Federal Government should declare that people should work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The actress expressed that the government should look for ways to help these set of Nigerians.

See her tweet below:

