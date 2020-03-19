Entertainment

Bobrisky Finally Shows Off His ‘Boyfriend’ (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has announced that schools will be closed from Monday 23rd of March...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Screen All VIPs Coming Into Lagos, Sanwo Tells Airport Workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered airport workers to ensure all travellers coming into the country, irrespective...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Kwankwaso Wasn’t Attacked In Kano — Aide

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State was not attacked during a political gathering in Kano on Wednesday.Ibrahim...
Read more
EducationAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Benue Shuts Down Schools Indefinitely

Benue state government has announced the closure of all schools operating in the state indefinitely starting from Friday, March...
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for following advice to reduce the pump...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has finally shared a glimpse of his boyfriend on Instagram.

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky and her boyfriend
Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky and her boyfriend

The highly-controversial celebrity took to the photo-sharing app to pen an appreciation message to his boyfriend and also shared a photo of him posing in front of a Bentley while backing the camera.

Bobrisky wrote;

When your boyfriend is lit. Thanks for always supporting me when I needed it. I’m not tagging him here o because of hungry lion.”

Read Also: Iheoma Nnadi Sow Off Her Second Baby In New Photo

See the post below:

 

Previous articleCoronavirus: Atiku Commends FG Over Travel Ban
Next articleCoronavirus: Benue Shuts Down Schools Indefinitely
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

AY Makun Presents Car Gift To Nigerian Man With Cerebral Palsy (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian Comedian, AY Makun recently gifted a Nigerian man with Cerebral Palsy, Anthony Kupe a car to celebrate his birthday.The comedian disclosed this...
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Gets Another Engagement Ring — Weeks After Getting Dumped By Fiancé

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally found love again and she is set to walk down the aisle with her new boyfriend.Information Nigeria recalls...
Read more

Coronavirus: Violinists Recreate Sad Scene From Titanic Movie

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Two instrumentalists were spotted in an empty store as they made a reenactment of an epic scene from the 1997 drama/disaster movie, Titanic.As global...
Read more

Eniola Badmus Expresses Fear Over Coronavirus While In The UK (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to react to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected her stay in London.Although, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -