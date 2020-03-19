Bobrisky Finally Shows Off His ‘Boyfriend’ (Photo)

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has finally shared a glimpse of his boyfriend on Instagram.

The highly-controversial celebrity took to the photo-sharing app to pen an appreciation message to his boyfriend and also shared a photo of him posing in front of a Bentley while backing the camera.

Bobrisky wrote;

“When your boyfriend is lit. Thanks for always supporting me when I needed it. I’m not tagging him here o because of hungry lion.”

See the post below: