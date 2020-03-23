Bobrisky Hosts Mompha; Calls Him ‘Boo’ (Video)

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, received Instagram big boy, Mompha at his home in Lagos.

The controversial transgender had taken to Snapchat to share videos of him preparing a delicious meal for the bureau de change operator.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-dresser shared a video of Mompha eating the meal with the caption;

“Boo came around so I had to cook for him @mompha”

Mompha also revealed that the host is indeed a good cook by giving him a ‘thumbs up’.

Watch the video below: