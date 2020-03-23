Entertainment

Bobrisky Hosts Mompha; Calls Him ‘Boo’ (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, received Instagram big boy, Mompha at his home in Lagos.

Bobrisky and Mompha
Bobrisky, Mompha

The controversial transgender had taken to Snapchat to share videos of him preparing a delicious meal for the bureau de change operator.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-dresser shared a video of Mompha eating the meal with the caption;

“Boo came around so I had to cook for him @mompha

Mompha also revealed that the host is indeed a good cook by giving him a ‘thumbs up’.

Read Also: ’I Will Celebrate You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Celebrates Tonto Dikeh On Mother’s Day

Watch the video below:

