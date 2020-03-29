Bobrisky Vows To Continue ‘Slaying’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has stated that the deadly coronavirus pandemic cannot stop him from slaying.

Bobrisky made this known via a video he uploaded on his Instagram handle and he also bragged that he pays his makeup artist 25 thousand naira for every beat on his face.

In his words;

“COVID- 19 you can’t stop me from slaying….. But wait o ! My makeup artist is enjoying o. 25,000 for every beat on my face. She can’t be broke 😂“

Read Also: Coronavirus: Mercy Aigbe Gives Update On Self-Isolating

See the post below: