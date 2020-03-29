Entertainment

Bobrisky Vows To Continue ‘Slaying’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has stated that the deadly coronavirus pandemic cannot stop him from slaying.

Bobrisky
Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Bobrisky made this known via a video he uploaded on his Instagram handle and he also bragged that he pays his makeup artist 25 thousand naira for every beat on his face.

In his words;

“COVID- 19 you can’t stop me from slaying….. But wait o ! My makeup artist is enjoying o. 25,000 for every beat on my face. She can’t be broke 😂“

Read Also: Coronavirus: Mercy Aigbe Gives Update On Self-Isolating

See the post below:

The cross-dresser’s post
The cross-dresser’s post

 

 

