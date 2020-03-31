Botswana Records First Three Cases Of Coronavirus

Botswana has announced its first three confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

The announcement came late Monday in a nationwide broadcast, as confirmed by Health and Wellness Minister Lemogang Kwape.

The three, two males and a female, had travelled to Britain and Thailand, the minister said.

With this latest development, just 6 African countries have not recorded any case of coronavirus namely; South Sudan, Sao Tome, and Principe, Comoros, Burundi, Lesotho, and Malawi.

The minister went on to express that the three people who had tested positive for the virus were currently in quarantine.