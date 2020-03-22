LifestyleHealth and Food

Breaking: 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Lagos

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos state making the total number of confirmed cases 30 across Nigeria.

Read Also: Coronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye

The news of the latest confirmation was made public via a statement on the official Twitter handle of Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC).

Statement below:

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria

2 cases are returning travellers and 1 is a contact of a confirmed case.

As at 05:28 pm on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with no deaths.

 

