BREAKING: Coronavirus: Three More Cases Confirmed In Lagos

Three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Lagos on Sunday morning, World Health Organisation and Nigeria’s centre for disease control said.

Three persons who tested positive had a history of travelling to high-risk countries in the last seven days.

With the new confirmations, Lagos has now recorded 21 cases of the virus out of the 25 confirmed in Nigeria. But two persons on that list have been discharged after attaining full recovery.

Nigeria’s capital city Abuja has three cases, Ogun and Ekiti states have two and one respectively.

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde also announced that a case has been recorded in the state. But his announcement was not part of the official figure released by the NCDC and WHO on Sunday morning.