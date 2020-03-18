BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol from N145 to N130.

A reliable presidential source, who disclosed this to journalists at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, said the approval may have followed a presentation by the Minister of State on Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to the ongoing Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Villa.

According to the source, Sylva had made a request to the FEC for the reduction of pump price of the product, citing the drop in the price of crude oil at the global market.