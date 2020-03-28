LifestyleHealth and Food

BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

El-Rufai
Governor El- Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was made known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday evening.

The statement read thus: “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.”

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.”

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.”

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.”

COVID-19: Presidency NOT Paying N30,000 Relief Funds To Nigerians

“The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”

