BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai Tests Positive For Covid-19

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was made known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday evening.

The statement read thus: “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.”

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.”

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.”

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.”

“The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”