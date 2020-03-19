BREAKING: Italian Coronavirus Patient Now Negative: Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the Italian who brought coronavirus to Nigeria now tests negative.

Abayomi said this at a press conference on Thursday in Lagos.

The commissioner said the Italian will be tested one more time and will be released if he tests negative again.

Lagos state on Thursday recorded four new cases of the disease, bringing the total of affected persons in Nigeria to 12.

In response to the outbreak, the federal government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on 13 countries where coronavirus is prevalent.

The Lagos state government, on its own, has shut down public and private schools, as well as placed a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 persons.