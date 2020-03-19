National News

BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of  coronavirus, the Spanish football federation...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

English Football Suspended Till End Of April Over Coronavirus Outbreak

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.All games in...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos State.

With the development, Nigeria now has twelve confirmed cases of the disease.

The Health Commissioner confirmed the new case at a news briefing on Thursday.

The federal government had on Wednesday announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing cases.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers, as well as shut down public and private schools in the state.

Details later…

Previous articleNTA Retirees Protest Non-Payment Of Pension, Gratuities
Next articleCoronavirus: Nigerians Believe They Are At Risk Of Exposure — Report
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on...
Read more

BREAKING: Italian Coronavirus Patient Now Negative: Lagos Commissioner

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the Italian who brought coronavirus to Nigeria now tests negative.Abayomi said this at a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerians Believe They Are At Risk Of Exposure — Report

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
In the past weeks, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has become declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, resulted in over 180,000 cases...
Read more

Coronavirus: Anambra Govt Bans Public Gatherings, Shuts Tertiary Institutions

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Anambra state government has banned all public gatherings as well as ordered all tertiary institutions to proceed on compulsory vacation as measures to...
Read more
- Advertisement -