Breaking: Nigeria Records First Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded its first death as a result of the deadly Coronavirus. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on the microblogging site, Twitter.

According to the center, the man, a 67-year-old man had underlying health issues that made his immune system to combat the virus weak.

Also Read: Nigeria Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the center, the man was undergoing chemotherapy after returning from the UK after undergoing medical treatment, before contracting the virus.

This is the first reported death from the virus in Nigeria out of the 35 cases in the country.