BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing three cases.

With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in an ongoing press conference in Abuja, on the update of the disease in the country, said all the new five cases had a travel history to the from the United Kingdom, UK and the United States of America, USA.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country,” he said.