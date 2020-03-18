National News

BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing...
Coronavirus: Nigeria High Commission In London Suspends Passport Activities

The Nigeria high commission in London has suspended passport processing services until further notice over the outbreak of Coronavirus...
Amaka Odozi

The federal government has announced five new cases of coronavirus disease in the country, in addition to the existing three cases.

With the development, Nigeria now has eight confirmed cases of the disease.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in an ongoing press conference in Abuja, on the update of the disease in the country, said all the new five cases had a travel history to the from the United Kingdom, UK and the United States of America, USA.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country,” he said.

