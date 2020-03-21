LifestyleHealth and Food

Breaking: Three Test Positive For Coronavirus In Abuja

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

According to reports, Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, has recorded three cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to PUNCH, the index case is an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and was one of the passengers on the British Airways’ flight that landed on March 13, 2020.

Also Read: Covid-19: Ondo Suspected Case Tests Negative; Sokoto Dispels Rumour

It was learnt that two other cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

According to PUNCH, the patients have been moved to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

This is coming few hours after the index case in Nigeria was discharged after testing negative to the virus.

