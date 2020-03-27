Buhari Approves Conversion Of Stadiums, NYSC Camps To Isolation Centres

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved that all National Youth Service Corps, NYSC camps nationwide be used as isolation centres for Coronavirus patients.

Minister for Youth and Sport, Sunday Dare disclosed this in a post on his official Twitter page.

Also Read: Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends Monthly Biometric Clearance

Buhari also approved that four stadiums in the country be used as isolation centres in order to fight against COVID-19 in the country.

The four stadiums located at Surulere, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna will henceforth be used as isolation centres.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded 64 cases.

See his tweet below: