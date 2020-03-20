Buhari Commiserates With Ben Bruce Over Death Of His Wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Ben Murray Bruce, former Bayelsa East senator, over the demise of his wife, Evelyn whom he lost to cancer.

Speaking in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential aide, Buhari urges the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the deceased.

Statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari shares heartfelt sorrow with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

The President prays God to comfort the Senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

