Trending

Buhari Commiserates With Ben Bruce Over Death Of His Wife

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Ben Bruce
Ben Murray-Bruce

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Ben Murray Bruce, former Bayelsa East senator, over the demise of his wife, Evelyn whom he lost to cancer.

Read Also: Coronavirus Has Exposed Buhari As Audio President, Naked Leader: Omokri

Speaking in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential aide, Buhari urges the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the deceased.

Statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari shares heartfelt sorrow with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

The President prays God to comfort the Senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

 

Previous articleDaddy Freeze Reacts To Shut Down Of Churches Over Coronavirus
Next articleCoronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Shut Down Of Churches Over Coronavirus

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the decision of churches in Nigeria to shut down their services in order to prevent the spread...
Read more

Coronavirus: Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Outbreak

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Reverend Father Mbaka has released his priestly anointing on the coronavirus disease that is currently ravaging Africa's most populous nation - Nigeria.Father Mbaka while...
Read more

Dino Melaye Reveals ‘Cure’ For Coronavirus

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye took to his Twitter handle to reveal the cure for the deadly Coronavirus.Speaking on his Twitter page about the...
Read more

Atiku Commiserates With Ben Bruce Over Demise Of His Wife

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Senator Ben Murray Bruce has announced the demise of his wife via his official Twitter handle.Mr Murray-Bruce, who made the announcement on his...
Read more
- Advertisement -