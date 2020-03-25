Buhari Is Very Sick With Persistent Coughing, Says Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is very sick.

This is coming a day after the President tested negative for Coronavirus while his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for the virus.

According to Olunloyo, a ventilator has been taken to the ICU in Aso Villa to allegedly attend to the President.

She went on to claim that the President contracted the virus from his chief of staff.

This claim has led to mixed reactions on social media with Nigerians questioning the authenticity of the result announced on Tuesday.

See her tweet below: