Buhari Planning To Arrest And Infect Me With Coronavirus: Sowore Alleges

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged the federal government is plotting to rearrest and infect him with coronavirus.

The former Presidential candidate revealed this on Thursday evening on his Twitter handle.

He expressed that the alleged action was as a result of SaharaReporters reporting that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that the former Presidential candidate was initially arrested and detained in August last year over his #RevolutionNow Movement.

See his tweet below:

revelations about the criminal conducts/negligence that has brought Nigeria to the nadir of this global pandemic, @mBuhari regime today sent some high powered delegation to the CJ of the Federal High Court of NIGERIA to help procure a judge to grant a detention order against me. — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) March 26, 2020

by claiming that I resisted arrest with armed colleagues, if I am arrested alive they would take me to an Army Barracks in Abuja to be tortured/infected with COVID-19. I am not raising the alarm to scare anyone, it is to inform our compatriots that we should brace #RevolutionNow — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) March 26, 2020