Buhari Planning To Arrest And Infect Me With Coronavirus: Sowore Alleges

By Olayemi Oladotun

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged the federal government is plotting to rearrest and infect him with coronavirus.

Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

The former Presidential candidate revealed this on Thursday evening on his Twitter handle.

Also Read: Covid-19: Buhari May Be In Office But Definitely Not In Power, Says Ezekwesili

He expressed that the alleged action was as a result of SaharaReporters reporting that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that the former Presidential candidate was initially arrested and detained in August last year over his #RevolutionNow Movement.

See his tweet below:

