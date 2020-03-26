Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.

However, he worked from home on Thursday as the office was closed for fumigation.

TheCable reports that president Buhari worked till Wednesday afternoon before retiring to his residence.

He had been absent on Tuesday after Abba Kyari, Buhari’s chief of staff, tested positive for the virus.

As a precaution, he was not allowed to receive any visitor with the presidential villa already looking like a ghost town following the scaling down of activities.

The intensive fumigation of the presidency began from the president’s office on Thursday morning.

The fumigators arrived at 9.30am and are expected to cover the entire presidential villa.

They fumigated the building housing the president’s office as well as the floors, corridors and major pathways.

They were dressed in white overalls and masked, in addition to wearing other protective gears.

It is believed that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days.