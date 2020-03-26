Politics

Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Resumes To Office As Fumigation Begins In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.However, he worked from home...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

South African President Ramaphosa Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus rampaging the world.This was confirmed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Ganduje Orders Closure Of Land Borders In Kano

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Six Patients Recover From Coronavirus In Lagos: Commissioner For Health

According to Lagos State Government, six coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered from the disease.This joyous news was...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: See Punishment India Police Gave People Who Refused To Stay At Home

Following the coronavirus pandemic, nations have started taking measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease among which...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

President Muhammadu Buhari was in the office on Wednesday after testing negative for the coronavirus.

However, he worked from home on Thursday as the office was closed for fumigation.

TheCable reports that president Buhari worked till Wednesday afternoon before retiring to his residence.

He had been absent on Tuesday after Abba Kyari, Buhari’s chief of staff, tested positive for the virus.

As a precaution, he was not allowed to receive any visitor with the presidential villa already looking like a ghost town following the scaling down of activities.

The intensive fumigation of the presidency began from the president’s office on Thursday morning.

The fumigators arrived at 9.30am and are expected to cover the entire presidential villa.

They fumigated the building housing the president’s office as well as the floors, corridors and major pathways.

They were dressed in white overalls and masked, in addition to wearing other protective gears.

It is believed that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces for days.

Previous article‘Can Someone Tell Me When Jesus Comes’ – Bobrisky Tells Fans (Photo)
Next articleGovernor Akeredolu Tests Negative For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Surrender Yourself For Test, PDP Tells Yahaya Bello

Politics Verity Awala - 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has called on the state governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself for coronavirus test, having had...
Read more

Covid-19: INEC Suspends Activities For 14 days

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 1
As a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended activities within its offices nationwide.This was made...
Read more

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

Politics Verity Awala - 1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has out in place to check...
Read more

Covid-19: Set Prisoners Free, Use Prisons As Quarantine Centres – Reps Member

Politics Valerie Oke - 2
A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has suggested that inmates of correctional centres across the country be set free, while...
Read more
- Advertisement -