Buhari Signs COVID-19 Regulation 2020 Into Law

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Covid-19 regulation into law thus declaring it a dangerous and infectious disease.

Also, the law gives legal backing to all the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

Read AlsoCOVID-19: Soyinka Describes Buhari’s Lockdown Of States As ‘Political Virus’

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, the Presidential aide on Monday.

He wrote:

JUST IN: In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004) & all other powers enabling him in that behalf, President @MBuhari today, signed the #COVID19 Regulations, 2020, which declared C–19 a dangerous infectious disease. https://t.co/z2EQaA7Wad

The #COVID19 Regulations, 2020, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari today, gives legal backing to the various measures outlined in his speech last night, including the restriction of movements in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun. We are all together in this war against the #COVID19Nigeria

